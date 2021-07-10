Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

THRM stock opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

