CICC Research Initiates Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

CICC Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $78.70 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSP. Cowen began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.64.

TSP opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.30.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

