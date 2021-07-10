Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corcept is making good progress with its Cushing's syndrome drug, Korlym, which has witnessed a strong uptake since its launch. Revenues from the sale of the drug are solely used to fund the company’s operations. Its most advanced candidate, relacorilant, is currently under evaluation in a phase III study for Cushing's syndrome. The successful development of its pipeline candidates will further drive the company’s growth, leading to a sales surge. However, Corcept is dependent on Korlym alone for growth, which is a woe. A decline in Korlym sales will thus impede the company’s prospects. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted Korlym sales, which remains an overhang. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CORT. TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $956,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.