Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $288.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.