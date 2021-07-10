Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. 34.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

