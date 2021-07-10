Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Up 3.4%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.51. 40,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,950,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRIS. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get Curis alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $714.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,182,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 3,334.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 1,067,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.