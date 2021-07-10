Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading Up 4.4%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) was up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 6,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 435,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWH shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $586.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.14.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

