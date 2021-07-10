Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading Up 4.4%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) was up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 6,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 435,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $586.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.14.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth $50,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

