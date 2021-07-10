MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 26,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 364,519 shares.The stock last traded at $14.14 and had previously closed at $14.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $803.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at $94,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.
