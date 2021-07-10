MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 26,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 364,519 shares.The stock last traded at $14.14 and had previously closed at $14.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $803.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at $94,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

