1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

