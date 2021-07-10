monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for monday.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNDY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.33.

MNDY stock opened at $232.04 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

