Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Gap Up to $24.71

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.71, but opened at $25.74. Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 927 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACBI shares. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $7,040,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 222,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
