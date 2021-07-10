Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Gap Up to $24.71

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.71, but opened at $25.74. Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 927 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACBI shares. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $7,040,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 222,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

