Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 1855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Specifically, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,489 shares of company stock worth $1,052,641. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $873.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.31.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 435.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

