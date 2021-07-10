Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Down 6.7%

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.81 and last traded at $37.83. 8,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,854,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. Truist upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $63,157,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $81,002,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,414,000 after buying an additional 1,710,360 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.