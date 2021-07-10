Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

MIELY opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.44. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

