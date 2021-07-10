Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NUVCF. CIBC boosted their price target on Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

OTCMKTS NUVCF opened at $82.25 on Thursday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

