Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to “Buy”

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NABZY stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Australia Bank (NABZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.