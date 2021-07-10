Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

