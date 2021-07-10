Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.61 ($14.84).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

About Iberdrola

