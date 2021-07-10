Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUPH. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

AUPH opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

