Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BAND. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.02.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.47. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,097,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $15,268,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after buying an additional 113,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

