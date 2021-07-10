BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $399.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $392.60.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.20. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 41.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 313,568 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.