Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of ARCT opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

