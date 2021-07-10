Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

ANIK opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $620.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.61.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 556,349 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,437,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

