Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Agenus by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Agenus by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

