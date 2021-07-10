Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,690,000 after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $3,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

