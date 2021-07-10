Head to Head Comparison: Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) & Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and Columbia Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -6.43% -6.98% -0.64% Columbia Property Trust 38.07% 4.16% 2.60%

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clipper Realty and Columbia Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00 Columbia Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Clipper Realty presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 55.92%. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus target price of $17.35, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Columbia Property Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clipper Realty and Columbia Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $122.85 million 1.03 -$4.91 million $0.38 20.82 Columbia Property Trust $300.57 million 6.56 $115.71 million $1.52 11.30

Columbia Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Columbia Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Clipper Realty pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Columbia Property Trust pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Columbia Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Columbia Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Columbia Property Trust beats Clipper Realty on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

