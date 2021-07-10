Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Up 2.4%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70. Approximately 178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 485,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

