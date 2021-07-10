Head-To-Head Analysis: Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Gecina has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gecina and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 3 5 0 2.63 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gecina and Video River Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $754.39 million 15.38 $1.70 billion N/A N/A Video River Networks $1.63 million 12.01 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Summary

Gecina beats Video River Networks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: ÂEmpowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spacesÂ. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. It also holds interests in companies, which designs and builds all-electric SOLO, Tofino all-electric sport coupe products, electric components, drivetrains, and zero-emissions vehicles. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Video River Networks, Inc. in March 2011. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

