Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Up 1.1%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 59,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,798,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

