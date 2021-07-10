Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Trading Up 0.7%

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $245.80 and last traded at $244.94. Approximately 6,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,359,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

