STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Down 9.2%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price fell 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $132.01 and last traded at $132.17. 6,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 403,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.00. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.03 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,483 shares of company stock worth $72,171,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

