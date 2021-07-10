MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Down 7.2%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.90. 8,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,289,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $320,574,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 59,499.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,092 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $24,113,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

