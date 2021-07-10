Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) versus Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Critical Review

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rattler Midstream and Altus Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream $423.90 million 3.75 $34.69 million $0.83 12.88 Altus Midstream $148.41 million 7.12 $80.48 million $2.11 30.81

Altus Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rattler Midstream. Rattler Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altus Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of Rattler Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rattler Midstream and Altus Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream 7.04% 2.83% 1.86% Altus Midstream 15.06% -13.98% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rattler Midstream and Altus Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 0 4 5 0 2.56 Altus Midstream 2 0 0 0 1.00

Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $22.13, suggesting a potential upside of 106.97%. Altus Midstream has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 46.92%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Risk and Volatility

Rattler Midstream has a beta of 4.33, suggesting that its stock price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream has a beta of 3.9, suggesting that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Altus Midstream pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Rattler Midstream pays out 96.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Altus Midstream pays out 284.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Altus Midstream has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Altus Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Rattler Midstream beats Altus Midstream on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 927 miles of crude oil, natural gas, sourced water and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback's seven core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas. It also rents real estate properties. Rattler Midstream GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Rattler Midstream Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Midland, Texas. Rattler Midstream LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

