Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $45.16.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

