B. Riley Begins Coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 116.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

GNOG opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

