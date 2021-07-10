Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Randstad has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $40.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

