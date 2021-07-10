Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAEYY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

