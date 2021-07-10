Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) to Outperform

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAUHY opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13. Straumann has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $85.00.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

