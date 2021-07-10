Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIEGY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

