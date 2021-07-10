Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $89.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,532. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 382,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $18,590,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

