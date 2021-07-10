Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

PAC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Shares of PAC opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $62.06 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

