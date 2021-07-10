Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.95.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $166.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.90. Analog Devices has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $172.45. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

