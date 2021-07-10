Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Signify from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Signify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signify presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

SFFYF stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98. Signify has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $64.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

