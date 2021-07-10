Alstom’s (ALSMY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29. Alstom has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

