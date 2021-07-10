Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to announce sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.33 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,439,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,184,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $70.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.