Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.70 Billion

Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post sales of $7.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.65 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $33.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $34.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,538,000. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.41 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

