Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VYGVF. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Voyager Digital stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14. Voyager Digital has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

