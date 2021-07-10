Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $614,841.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 300,158 shares of company stock valued at $31,003,841,417 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Enstar Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 150,581 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 264,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

